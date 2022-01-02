The star escort of the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Passed COVID-19 Protocol Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma city thunder.

The escort of Dallas Tim Hardaway Jr. and the eaves Maxi Kleber also passed the protocol. The Mavericks removed all three players from their injury report.

Doncic missed the last 10 games – the first five due to an ankle injury and the last five due to the COVID-19 protocol.. The last time he played was December 10 and the Mavericks were 5-5 without him.

DoncicThe 22-year-old is averaging 25.6 points, 8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 21 games this season.

Hardaway Y Kleber they will return after six games of absence. Hardaway is averaging 14.9 points in 29 games, while Kleber he is averaging 7.3 points in 20 games.

The Mavericks They have five players who follow the protocol: Trey Burke, Brandon Knight, Boban Marjanovic, JaQuori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas. In addition, the escort Frank Ntilikina It is listed as doubtful.