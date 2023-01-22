Battle on the name of the Democratic Party between the left and the reformists

The manifesto for the New Democratic Party is there, with the imprimatur of the assembly. It also contains those passages that have been at the center of a new tug-of-war between the liberal and left-wing components. “A regulatory and innovative state is able to highlight the transformative capacity of companies, correcting and avoiding market failures at the same time”, reads the document. A reference that risked causing a rift in the assembly which, in the end, approved it by a large majority: 18 votes against and 22 abstentions. The “Lodo Letta” was decisive, the mediation that engaged the secretary until late yesterday evening. The award provides that the manifesto is immediately valid and binding, but that it does not immediately replace the 2007 Charter of Values, strenuously defended by the liberal and reformist wing.

But in the meantime the battle also continues over the name between the left and the reformists. As Repubblica writes, “the party members should eventually decide. Schlein has already observed that “the question of the name can be submitted to the members, it can be discussed”. Without clouding the congressional debate on programs, however. “Now let’s deal with the issues that concern citizens: work, climate, fight against inequality». Schlein had said from the stage: «You can’t be everything and the opposite of everything, because you risk not representing anyone anymore».

As Repubblica reports, Bonaccini responded with “a substantial closure: «Let us no longer find ourselves trapped in incomprehensible discussions such as those on the name and symbol of the Democratic Party. Citizens are asking us to change policies and go back to talking to the base. I have no taboos on the name, nor on the symbol, but I find it surreal to discuss names and surnames and not about contents». Remain in the records, adds Bonaccini: «Given that to me the name and symbol of the Democratic Party, such as the 2007 manifesto of values, I like them and I find them still current, I want to talk to the members of a political line”. Even Cuperlo, who makes a passionate and proud speech, believes it is important to “vindicate the nature of our name”. De Micheli blurts out: “Change the name? But no We don’t talk about it “”, concludes Repubblica.

A change of name lo Andrea Orlando, also interviewed by Repubblica, has it in mind: “I’d like to call it the Labor Party”. And he adds: “A discussion that only serves to update a defined identity is absolutely compatible with opposition action. Today’s problem, and I hope it will be overcome and solved, is defining an identity. And this is not the consequence of the Statute, but of the unsaid too much that has accumulated over time”.

