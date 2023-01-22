Danilho Doekhi had an afternoon to dream about on Saturday. The former defender of Vitesse single-handedly turned the deficit against Hoffenheim with two header goals and gave the Berlin team the first win in four Bundesliga matches: 3-1. Mark Flek just experienced a disaster afternoon by losing no less than 6-0 to VfL Wolfsburg, where Micky van de Ven delivered an assist.

#Danilho #Doekhi #hero #Union #Berlin #Dont #scored