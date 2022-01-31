Payment by bank card at all turnstiles in the Moscow metro will become possible in the summer of 2022. About it in an interview RIA News Maxim Liksutov, deputy mayor of the capital for transport, said.

According to him, all the equipment on the turnstiles will be manufactured by Russian manufacturers. Russian software will also be used.

Liksutov also noted that for the first time this technology of fare payment in the Moscow metro was launched in 2016. He clarified that if at first about a thousand people used this payment method daily, then in December 2021 almost 900 thousand people used it daily.

Earlier, testing of new turnstiles began in the Moscow metro. A prototype of the new walkway zone controller (KZP) is already on Prospekt Mira on the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line.