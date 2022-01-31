After the success of woman-fragranced coffee, a series that became the most watched on Netflix and surpassed Ozark, the protagonist William Levy Now he focuses on his next project: Monte Cristo. The Cuban actor is ready to play Edmundo Dantes, a wealthy man who attracts attention with his imposing presence.

The new TV series will be based on the classic by French novelist Alejandro Dumas and will have a six-episode adaptation. Here we tell you five details of what promises to be the actor’s new success.

Levy plays Sebastián Vallejo in the TV series Café con aroma de mujer. Photo: Instagram

Five facts about Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo is a contemporary adaptation set in Havana, Miami and Madrid. The production will be in charge of the new production company of the protagonist, William Levy Entertainment, together with Pantaya, the streaming service for movies and series in Spanish and the Spanish Secuoya Studios.

Cover of the book The Count of Monte Cristo. Photo: Edimat Books

Montecristo is considered a six-episode dramatic thriller, which will be adapted by screenwriter Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz. The direction will be in charge of Alberto Ruiz-Rojo.

The teleseries will premiere on the Pantaya streaming platform, which offers content in Spanish such as movies and series, for now it is only available in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Pantaya is a new streaming platform enabled for the United States and Puerto Rico. Photo: Pantaya