You can say what you want about it, but Rick the car cleaner is actually an absolute hero. He works on cars all day long and manages to earn a fantastic amount of money with it. In addition to making cars factory new, a lot of cleaning supplies are also purchased.

And of course there are a lot of people who say that it is junk from Ali-Express and that it is resold at a huge margin. That could be true, but if that’s the case, isn’t it even better that those things are sold everywhere with a hefty margin? Since when did we become communist?

Beautiful property

Selling these items ensures that you can farm so well financially that you can move to a beautiful building. A building so beautiful that even an official Volvo dealer (De Beemd) could not make ends meet financially to be located there.

And for the Netherlands’ most famous car cleaner it is merely a space to store his Youngtimer collection and offer it ‘for sale’. In the context of ‘YouTube audiences buy everything with your name on it’ there is STIPT Official Building.

You can now also get this in a ‘Brick’ version (no, not the Rick version). That means it consists of building blocks that look like Lego, look like Lego, taste like Lego and are just as annoying to stand on as Lego. It’s just not called Lego. The patent has expired since 2010, which means that other companies are also allowed to make these types of stones.

Since then, Lego has focused more on adults who buy expensive boxes of special buildings or fancy cars. Stipt cleverly uses fake Lego to provide this target group with a 2032-piece set of the Stipt Polish Point building.

The price of this beauty is of course not cheap. Normally you would expect fake Lego to be cheaper than real Lego, but in this case a fake Lego set is more expensive. The reason for this is simple: Aventadors are not cheap.

This set costs 299 euros. Yes, 299 for a big box of fake Lego. Only 1,000 sets will be sold – of course all with a certificate of authenticity. Yes, that means that this ideal Christmas gift for detailers can generate a turnover of 299,000 euros. Respect.

So help Ppunctual get through the winter, buy this set for 299 euros (yes, 299 euros) and ensure that our friendly friend can quickly race 100 km/h in an Aventador on the Rouveen Straight.

