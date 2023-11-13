There are 3.9 million, or 6.6% of the population, Italians who suffer from diabetes. According to the Italian Diabetes Barometer Report 2023, created by the IBDO Foundation, in 2022 the number of diabetics in Italy is increasing with 3.9 million affected subjects, or 6.6% of the general population. Since 2019 there has even been an increase of +14%, equal to 400 thousand more cases. The data are also increasing compared to the latest ISTAT estimates dating back to 2020, according to which diabetes affected approximately 6% of the population, or over 3 and a half million people. Type 2 diabetes, also called adult-onset diabetes, is the most frequent and accounts for 90% of diabetes cases. Type 1 diabetes, also called juvenile or insulin-dependent diabetes, accounts for approximately 10%. To date there are no methods to prevent the onset of type 1 diabetes, while it is possible to prevent type 2 diabetes, which is more widespread and tends to develop in adulthood. Diabetes prevention can be achieved through various steps and changes in habits and is considered the most effective method to avoid the onset of this form of diabetes. The adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the constant monitoring of risk factors, through the early identification of people at risk and their involvement in prevention programs, are the key principles of this path. First of all, following a healthy and balanced diet is essential. Furthermore, it is important to try to dedicate at least 3 hours a week to regular, structured physical activity, such as walking, swimming or cycling. Also very important to monitor blood sugar levels: People with a high risk of diabetes, such as those with a family history of type 2 diabetes, should monitor their blood sugar levels regularly, in order to identify any changes early and to take preventive measures. You must also be careful about excessive alcohol consumption and smoking: excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Reducing or avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking is therefore a fundamental recommendation. A possible ally can be represented, for example, by sweeteners, as they offer wider food choices and can be helpful, in the case of type 2 diabetes, as they do not raise blood glucose levels. Precisely for this reason, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on 14 November, the Italian Food Union – Sweeteners Group emphasizes the importance of promoting the culture of these products through expert advice on how to use them best and correctly. “The relationship between sweeteners and diabetes has been the subject of numerous studies, reviews and meta-analyses,” declares Dr. Luca Piretta, gastroenterologist, nutritionist and professor of food allergies and intolerances at the Campus Bio Medico University of Rome. “First of all, it is clear that low-calorie sweeteners do not negatively influence blood glucose and insulin levels, which makes them suitable for people with diabetes. They also allow people with diabetes to better manage carbohydrate intake while still enjoying foods and drinks that taste sweet but have fewer or no calories. Furthermore, controlled clinical studies demonstrate that sweeteners do not negatively impact glucose control or cardio-metabolic health, suggesting that incorporating recommended doses of these substances by reducing the amount of simple sugars consumed can support a healthy lifestyle, which is the main and ideal tool to prevent type 2 diabetes”.