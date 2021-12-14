The historic former Mexican footballer, Pavel Pardo, who went through the ranks of Club América, was in a virtual press conference with various media in Mexico and was able to speak on many issues that concern Mexican soccer and German soccer, as he serves as an ambassador for the Bundesliga.
Among the various topics to which he was questioned there was an issue and it was about whether he would like to work again in the azulcrema team, this time as a sports director and his answer was flatly negative.
The legendary Aztec midfielder won the 2002 Summer and 2005 Clausura championships with the azulcrema team, and was also a benchmark and captain.
“I am not interested today in being a sports director of America, that is very clear, because later there are misinterpretations and the truth is that I do not aspire to be a sports director of America,” he said.
Currently his goal as promoter / ambassador of the Bundesliga is to be able to lead Aztec players to the German championship.
“Obviously I appreciate the affection of the people, because the affection of the people and the press, who have me very well classified and seen to be a candidate, but I am the first to not run. And secondly, nobody has spoken to me on my behalf. of the América club, that must be made very clear. Today I am not interested in being a Sports Director; however, I am an ambassador of the Bundesliga, where I am interested in having more Mexican players go to the Bundesliga, that is my biggest goal, more than being the Sports Director of America “
– Pavel Pardo.
