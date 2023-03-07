The team of the Chivas He is living a good football moment so far in Clausura 2023, where so far they are in third place with 21 points.
One of the key men and who is one of the highlights of the rojiblanco team is Victor Guzman. Since last tournament, ‘Pocho’ has been ‘on fire’, so much so that he was one of the main people responsible for becoming champion with Pachuca. Now, he continues working wanting to repeat the title, although now with his new team.
Unfortunately, and despite his great level of play that he is showing, he was not considered by coach Diego Cocca for the Mexican team. This did not sit well with the Chivas strategist, Veljko Paunovicwho supports the player one hundred percent, and sent a message to the helmsman of the Tri.
“I love the consistency that he has had with what he has said and how he has played today. He told me ‘teacher, what I want is to play well for my club, I’ve been through this situation and I know that having good performances will give me an opportunity with the National Team’. I love seeing the performance he has, he speaks on the pitch, I’m proud to have a player with that humility and commitment to our Chivas.”he mentioned at a press conference.
On the other hand, Diego Cocca He sent a message, where he hinted that there are still players to summon.
“I have 34 players and I want to have more. It is a message for the Mexican player that the door of the national team is open. We are looking at everyone. We are going to the matches, training sessions; We will talk to managers and owners, let them see that we are working”he shared in an interview.
So far, Víctor Guzmán has scored 5 goals and 2 assists in 9 games played with Chivas.
