The Economist: The level of support for providing assistance to Ukraine has decreased in the European Union and the United States

In the United States and the countries of the European Union (EU), the level of support for providing Ukraine with military assistance and strengthening sanctions against Russia is declining. Writes about it The Economist with reference to the results of a joint survey with the British data analysis company YouGov.

According to the results of the poll, both Republicans and Democrats have become less supportive of funding for Ukraine in the United States, although the incumbent US President Joe Biden, who actively supports Kyiv, is a member of this party.

According to the poll, support for Ukraine in April 2022 was approved by 67 percent of Republicans, now it is only 39 percent. Among Democrats, a decrease is recorded from 82 to 75 percent. Most of the respondents are in favor of sending humanitarian aid, least of all – for sending their troops to the conflict zone.

The same trend is observed in European countries. At the same time, support for strengthening sanctions against Russia is also falling there: in the UK in February 2022, it was at the level of about 45 percent, now it is 35 percent; in Germany fell from about 40 to less than 30 percent; in France, from just over 25 percent to 20 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Europe and the United States, including, are facing a shortage of production capacity, and therefore assistance to Ukraine may be delayed. As The Guardian wrote, the UK-led international aid fund for Ukraine is already running with delays due to bureaucratic bidding issues.