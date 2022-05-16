President will be part of the board of directors. Celso Ferrer, vice president of operations, will take the helm

Paulo Kakinoff will step down as president of the airline Goal after 10 years. He will be a member of the company’s board of directors. He will be replaced by Celso Ferrer, Vice President of Operations, effective July 1, 2022.

Gol made the announcement this Monday (May 16, 2022). Here’s the intact (107 KB).

Celso has been with Gol for 14 years. With a degree in economics, he was a pilot on Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft. “He is an experienced and very well-prepared executive. One of the most competent I have met in my entire professional career”said Kakinoff.

In the statement, Celso said he is honored and excited by the invitation. “We have a fantastic team of leaders, many of whom I have had the pleasure of working with for several years”declared.