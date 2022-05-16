Sinaloa.- A spectacular traffic accident type rolloverin sector Flowers, in the city of Culiacán, left, fortunately, only material damage. He was a 16-year-old teenager who was speeding a Nissan car.
We recommend you read:
- In front of the Faculty of Agronomy of the UAS, in Culiacán, they leave a plastered corpse
- Firefighters attend brush fire northeast of Culiacán, Sinaloa
- Materials warehouse of a construction company catches fire in Los Mochis, Sinaloa
#16yearold #teenager #excessive #speed #overturns #Culiacán
Leave a Reply