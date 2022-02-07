The relationship between Paulo Dybala and the directive of the Juventus seems broken, the Argentine player considers that his career needs an urgent change of direction, which he will seek to achieve during the summer market as a free agent, a decision that has generated great annoyance in the Vecchia Signora board as they consider that the ‘Joya’ is being selfish.
However, everything indicates that there is not much to do to heal the relationship. Dybala will play his last games with Turin while receiving countless offers, because a player with his level and completely free is difficult to find in the market, something that seems to be very clear in the Premier League, a league where the Argentine sighs wholesale.
According to information from ‘The Sun’, Paulo is a player that the 6 great teams in England want to sign: Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. Sooner rather than later they will present their best offers to the ‘jewel’ both financially and sportingly, with the clear objective of not losing their signing to a direct rival in the Premier League.
