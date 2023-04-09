The Minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino, died this Saturday (8), aged 63. Sanseverino was admitted to a hospital in his hometown, Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, due to cancer. He was married and has two children.

Bachelor of Laws from PUC-RS (1983), Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino was a prosecutor and judge of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul. In 2010, he was appointed to the STJ by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for a position reserved for members of the state courts. Since November 2021, he was substitute minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Manifestations

The president of the STJ, Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, honored her court colleague. “[Sanseverino] he had an admirable career, and his legacy as a jurist, magistrate and teacher is an inspiration. He leaves an example of integrity, love for the family, friendship, professional seriousness and true concern for justice in its deepest sense”.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court and president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes expressed his regret for a social network. “On behalf of the Electoral Justice, I express deep regret and solidarity with the family and friends of Min. Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, who honored us with his competence, loyalty and friendship. A great magistrate, friend and human being”.

Funeral

The wake will be this Sunday (9), from 10 am, in the chapel of Cemitério São José, in the Crematorium Metropolitano de Porto Alegre (Avenue Oscar Pereira, 584, Azenha neighborhood).

On Monday (10), the body will go to a wake, starting at 7:30 am, in the auditorium of the Metropolitan Crematorium. The final ceremony is scheduled for 3 pm.