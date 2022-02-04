Pauline Rubio was announced by ours awards and you will receive recognition for your career. A few days before the event, the most listened to artists are excited about their nominations, including: Camilo, Christian Nodal, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Karol G They are the most anticipated on the long-awaited night.

The announcement of the award was made through the Instagram account of ours awards in which the three decades of artistic life that the singer has stood out and, in turn, revealed that Paulina Rubio will perform on stage.

The interpreter of “Mío”, “Not a single word” and “I am not that woman”, will be honored in the 34th edition of the award, for which she published a photo showing how grateful she feels for this recognition. “Life never ceases to amaze me. I am very grateful and moved by this recognition of my career. 30 years together, so many songs, so many lives, and stories. The battles have been worth it, and more so because together we have fought them,” he wrote in the description.

Paulina Rubio feels grateful for the recognition of her career. Photo: Instagram

Ours awards: important data of the awards.

This event brings together the best of Latin music and, currently, there are 10 nominations; in them, Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal head the list of the Ours Award 2022. The event will be broadcast this February 24 live from the FTX Arena in Miami, United States. All viewers will be able to enjoy the broadcast starting at 7:00 pm through the Univisión signal and follow the incidents on the La República Espectaculos website.

May your favorite win! users can vote for their most admired artist through the event’s website.