alligators from Barranquilla won the title of Caribbean Series, after winning the final against a powerful team from the Dominican Republic, 4-1, which was the great favorite to win, since it had a powerful group and played at home, in the most important result of recent times for Colombian baseball.

(Also: Unprecedented! This was the victory of Caimanes in the Caribbean Series)

What the Colombian team led by Luis Ureta has done shows signs of achievement, since it is the first time that a team from the country has achieved this excellent result, for

above the Caribbean squads.

(A party! Barranquilla explodes with emotion with the triumph of Caimanes)

The issue is that Colombia was the Cinderella of the tournament, because in the two previous editions it had gone blank, with a lousy streak of ten player games and all lost.

That is why in the edition of this 2022 Caimanes he was not a favorite, he was not in the pools, but little by little he became more and more entrenched.

The first bell was given by beating Venezuela 6-1, then they did the same with Panama, 5-6.

(Also read: Caimanes: what does Colombia’s title mean in the Caribbean Series?)

The game against Mexico came and the Central Americans had a hard time, they could only come out ahead 1-0. At that point in the Series, the eyes of the experts and the press were on José Mosquera’s team, which was paving the way.

Colombia lost 6-2 to Puerto Rico, but had already secured the semifinal, a game that went ahead 8-1 against the Venezuelans.

Puerto Rico was the clear favorite for the title, but the mere fact that Caimanes reached the final is a favorable blow for Colombian baseball. In addition, the title was disputed by two Colombian managers, Ureta and José Mosquera.

sports