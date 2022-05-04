They all come back. Paula Arias She is the new protagonist of the ampay that Magaly Medina has prepared for the edition of her program for this Tuesday, May 3. The leader of Son Tentación was captured along with her ex-partner Eduardo Rabanal, with whom she had a short relationship after the soccer player asked her to marry him.

In the advance published by the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, the singer can be seen inside the athlete’s car. However, both preferred to remain silent when they were approached by the ‘Urraca’ reporter.

“Whoa, Paula! Salsera de Son Tentación returned to the arms of his ex, baseball player Eduardo Rabanal ” , is heard in the video. In addition, the interpreter of “Antes de ti” wears a cap and a mask to try to go unnoticed. After that, she goes up as co-pilot to the soccer player’s unit.

Singer reveals that she still has feelings for a soccer player

On March 3, the national artist appeared on the program “In everyone’s mouth” to tell details of her recent break with Eduardo Rabanal. However, Paula Arias made a revealing confession, because she still has feelings for her ex-partner. “Paula Arias is still in love with Eduardo Rabanal”, asked Ricardo Rondón. Immediately, she replied: “I am in a calm stage, renewed. It is logical that feelings do not go away overnight, there are feelings, but I am also clear about the situation we are going through.

Paula Arias keeps the ring that Eduardo Rabanal gave her

During her visit to the Tula Rodríguez program, the leader of Son Tentación participated in the sequence “Truth, lie or gossip”, where she reported having kept the engagement ring that her ex-boyfriend gave her. “It’s normal, isn’t it? I’m not going to throw it away or give it away either, because after all it’s an experience, it’s something we’ve been through between good and bad things. We have been on good terms, ”she limited.

Paula Arias shared dinner with Eduardo Rabanal

In the video of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Paula Arias can be seen sharing a dinner with Eduardo Rabanal in a renowned restaurant in Lima. Then they board the athlete’s car to walk along the Miraflores boardwalk and at that moment they both shared passionate kisses. After that, they go to the building where the leader of Son Tentación lives.