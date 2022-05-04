Culiacán.- There are many families that fully enjoy what it is to be Sinaloan and that must be promoted in the country and the world.said Miguel Calderón Quevedo president of the State Council of Public Security. To generate positive reactions so that in other states people are not discriminated against for being from Culiacán, a municipality where there are successful businessmen, athletes, among a large number of characters, where there are more good guys than bad guys and positive things about go out, he said.

To reflect on how citizens can have a greater capacity for resilience in the face of violent and criminal acts, yesterday the presentation of the Global Index of Organized Crime was made, where the results for Mexico and Latin America in crime and resilience were announced. This study is a tool that allows identifying the countries that need more work in Peacebuilding. According to the results for Mexico which were presented by; Siria Gastélum and Guillermo Vázquez, director and analyst of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, an independent civil society organization, Mexico is a country with high crime and low resilience, it ranks 4th out of 193 countries and ranks 2 of 35 countries in the Americas and their population have little resilience.

Calderón Quevedo explained that presenting this study is an effort to learn how organized crime impacts different countries and communities. Public security authorities and Attorney General Sara Bruna Quiñonez were invited to the event held in the MIA Auditorium, with the intention of reflecting on how resilience capacity can be applied in Culiacán, on the one hand, to identify as organized crime can affect everyday life, but also in the way in which citizens can resist and recover.

Calderón Quevedo called on citizens to promote what is good about Sinaloa and culture for peace.



