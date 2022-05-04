Gigi Miter did not miss the opportunity to speak again about the interview they granted Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau to “Love and Fire”. The driver, who recently also talked about the relationship between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi, did not hesitate to tell Rodrigo Gonzalez what did you find something in common between ‘Pato’ and the model’s new partner.

How are Patricio Parodi and Austin Palao alike, according to Gigi?

After what Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau declared for the first time in “Love and fire”, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter were encouraged to reveal the images of the best behind-the-scenes moments of their visit.

After listening to Austin Palao, the host was encouraged to share with “Peluchín” and viewers what she now thinks of the former reality boy. A few minutes later, Gigi was clear about what, in her opinion, are the characteristics that Patricio and Austin share: “There is something they have in common, believe it or not, ‘Pato’ and Austin. They are both calm. (…) And Flavia has a ‘heavy’ rhythm”.

While “Peluchín” insisted that this could mean a balance in their relationship, the presenter was not optimistic about this alternative and recalled that Flavia has starred in some embarrassing moments in public for consuming alcohol in excess.

Are Flavia Laos and Austin Palao the new favorite couple of ‘Peluchín’?

Rodrigo Gonzalez has new ‘spoiled’. In this same visit, which took place last Monday, May 2, Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau They cleared up any doubts about their relationship. The couple, who just released their first song, “Being with you”, told new details of their courtship and their previous partners, specifically Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster.

Given the good dynamics that developed on the set and the predisposition of the guests to answer each question, ‘Peluchín’ began to gain confidence and pointed out that both can contribute a lot to each other’s lives.

Rodrigo told Austin: “You’ve noticed, but she’s a chambera and look how that spreads too, right? Because you realize when a person is by your side and when you wither, when you don’t shine, when you have to shine (…). It is seen when a person is by your side and makes you shine.”

What do Gigi and ‘Peluchín’ think about the first photo of Luciana and ‘Pato’ in networks?

Days before, Luciana Fuster Y ‘Duck’ Parody they had posted a series of romantic photos on their platforms for the first time. Given this, Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter They insisted that it was a lot of coincidence that these images came out on networks the same day that Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau They released their new song.

“Peluchín” showed his surprise when he realized that the reality girl had written in these controversial photos the same message that Marc Anthony wrote in a photo with Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. “Copy paste. There you have them. Luciana Fuster’s publication is how she would have liked Marc Anthony to make it official. Does she do it on purpose?” commented the driver.