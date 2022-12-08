The ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia for a prisoner exchange also included former US Marine Paul Whelan who, however, as confirmed by his lawyer following the announcement of the release of Brittney Griner, is still in prison in Russia. But talks for his release are continuing, he added. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia in 2020 for espionage.

“We have not forgotten Paul Whelan. A choice has not been made of who to take home,” said US President Joe Biden announcing the release of Brittney Griner, in a prisoner exchange with Viktor Bout. “For unexplainable reasons, Russia treats Whelan’s case differently. But we don’t give up. We never will,” he added, anticipating that the US will continue to negotiate for Paul’s release.

Paul Whelan made no secret of his “major disappointment” that the Biden administration “failed to do more to secure” his release. “I was arrested for a crime I didn’t commit, I don’t understand why I’m still here,” he added, speaking from the prison where he is being held, on the phone with CNN. On the espionage charge, the Russians “placed me on a higher level than other American inmates.” “This fact is a source of many concerns because none of this is true. And they are trying to extort from the US what the US may not be able to provide, but this is political extortion,” he concluded.