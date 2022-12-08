One of the games that are most expected by Blizzard it is Diablo IV, a title that will be the next important chapter of the franchise, and unlike its Immortal mobile launch, it will not have microtransactions. In fact, its supposed release date was leaked, and certain documents stipulate that crunching is necessary to reach the finish line.

An extensive report on The Washington Post states that the release of the game is planned for the June 6, 2023. And this document includes testimonials from 15 current and former employees who, speaking on condition of anonymity, say that it will be difficult to launch the game on that date unless they work a lot of overtime, so there would be exploitation.

This is what the employees commented to the media:

We’ve reached the point where they’re not willing to delay the game any longer. So we all have to go ahead and figure out how much we’re willing to hurt ourselves to make sure the game launches in a good enough state.

Other claims include an accusation that the creative director Sebastian Stepienwho was creative director at The Witcher 3 and head writer at cyberpunk 2077 rewrote the game’s script when he joined the team, adding subplots about sexual assault.

Reason why the game had to be delayed to change this part of the script, because the employees were not comfortable with including this kind of theme in the video game.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: If all this comes to be true, the players are going to have the game at the cost of the mental and physical sacrifice of the employees. For now, the final date has not been mentioned, but we could know it soon from Blizzard.