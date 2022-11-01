The hammer blow that Paul Pelosi took to the head on Monday is nothing for what could have happened to his wife, if she were to be home. David Depape, a 42-year-old man described by his ex-girlfriend as “mentally ill,” had another hammer and zip ties in his backpack. His plan was to “interrogate” her and, if she didn’t tell him “the truth,” break both of her knees with a hammer so that when they saw her enter Congress in a wheelchair, it would serve as a “reminder” to the other legislators that “there will be consequences.” if they lie».

The chilling testimony is part of a statement from FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor, who has been assigned to the case. The husband of the Democratic leader who holds the highest office in Congress and is second in line for the presidency was sleeping in her bed when DePape burst into her bedroom. She woke him up shouting “Where’s Nancy?” When the 82-year-old man with whom Pelosi has five children and nine grandchildren, after almost 60 years of marriage, told him that his wife was in Washington and would take “days to come,” the intruder was not discouraged. He was willing to wait for her whatever it took of her.

His plan was to handcuff the old man, but he managed to delay it long enough to give time for the police to arrive, whom he called from the bathroom during an alleged break to urinate. He still gave his executioner a chance to leave before the officers arrived, but Depape has no faith in law enforcement, who received the call from the emergency services at 2:23 a.m. and took only eight minutes to knock on the door. . “Depape explained to him that, like the founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without surrender being an option,” says the FBI investigator. “A sentiment that he reiterated at various points in the interrogation.”

They were the first clues that the attacker is part of those mentally ill “patriots” that Donald Trump convinced they have to fight to save their country. In fact, in the imprint he left on social media, he accuses the bipartisan Congressional Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of being “a sham by the Democrats.” DePape is an example of that bizarre crossover of far left and far right inspired by the same conspiracy theories that “global elites plan to take control of YOUR money,” he wrote on Facebook. What truth could the spokesperson for Congress have told him to curb the anger of someone who sees Jesus as the “antichrist”, believes that Hitler “did not do anything wrong” and covid “is an instrument of global elites to achieve a new order in which to gain more power and oppress the masses more”? Luckily for the Democratic leader, the police arrived before her, but her husband “took the punishment instead of her,” the aggressor told the San Francisco agents. For the two counts of assault and attempted kidnapping of the relative of a federal charge he can receive up to 50 years in prison.

“Traumatized”



Paul Pelosi remains in critical condition, after having undergone surgery for a skull fracture, while the spokeswoman and her family say they are “traumatized” by the attack, which is mocked by some of her Republican colleagues. “This is the moment when you realize that a hippie stripper and LSD prostitute is the reason your husband couldn’t make it to your fundraiser,” Republican Congressman Clay Higgins wrote on Twitter, hanging up. an old photo that captured the spokeswoman for Congress raising her hands to her forehead.

Far from understanding the impact of hate and the conspiracy theories they spread, particularly related to high-ranking women, far-right promoters have invented these days that the attack was, in fact, a private confrontation between the octogenarian and his gay lover. . Something that even Elon Musk himself, the new owner of Twitter, gave some credibility by retweeting it in a response to Hillary Clinton, also accused on her day of murdering her collaborators and even running a pedophile network. “There is a tiny possibility that there may be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote when reposting the conspiracy article in his response to Clinton, which he later deleted. Of course, the master conspirators, such as Dinesh D’Souza, director of a documentary about the alleged electoral fraud against Trump, and Florida congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, accuse “the activist media” and the Democrats of “silencing” the new Twitter owner.