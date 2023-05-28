Alejandro Sanz set off the alarm bells of thousands of his fans after he launched worrying message online where he confesses to meet tired and depressed.

And it is that the singer born in Spain wrote through the platform Twitter the afternoon of last Friday that feels “sad and tired”, so many of his followers and friends began to leave him messages of support, including Paty Cantú.

The interpreter of ‘Chewing gum‘ decided to leave a moving message to Alejandro Sanz on the same social network, where he highlights his friendship and that deserves to be “well and happy”.

Initially, the Mexican singer wrote “In my life you have never been sometimes. You are always.”

He also added that “Always my friend, always one of my favorite and important people. And on good and bad days, I am here and I love you, friend.”

After that, Paty Cantú confessed that at times she had come to feel similar to Alejandro Sanz, but still remarked that “everything happens and happens”.

“A person as good as you will never lack an army of friends and people whose lives have been changed by encouraging you and wanting to know you are as good and happy as you deserve to feel and be.”

What was the worrying message from Alejandro Sanz?

The interpreter of ‘My friend‘ He stated that he did not feel well, and despite not knowing if it would be of great help or not being able to say it, he decided to open his heart on social networks.

“I’m not fine. I don’t know if this is of any use, but I want to say it. I’m sad and tired,” the famous shared, to later add: “In case someone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework in a summer night”.

Likewise, the popular singer also explained that he is working to be able to heal: “I’m working to make it go away… I’ll get to the stage and something inside will tell me what to do.”

“But sometimes I don’t even want to be there. Literally. Just to be honest. To not get into the useless noise.”

