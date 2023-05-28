One of the seven deserters who escaped from a military unit in the DPR was shot dead by colleagues

Seven servicemen – former prisoners – arbitrarily left the location of a military unit in the Soledar region in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). A law enforcement source told TASS that the fugitives were armed. At the same time, information first appeared in the press about the escape of the entire detachment, consisting of 39 people.

Presumably, the escape took place on Wednesday, May 24. According to information available to the media, the fugitives killed an employee of the Ministry of State Security (MGB) of the LPR who was trying to stop them and left the unit in several cars.

Escaped from difficult tasks

Later it became known about the capture of three of the fugitives in the Bryanka area on the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). At the moment of detention they were in a cafe in a state of intoxication. One deserter was shot dead by his own colleagues, as he wanted to surrender.

Later, on the territory of the DPR, law enforcement officers detained two more fugitives. Thus, at the time of the morning of May 28, one more soldier remains on the run. His search is being conducted, including on the territory of the Rostov region.

In Russia, desertion is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. In September 2022, the State Duma adopted a package of amendments to the Criminal Code (CC) regarding crimes against military service. One of the aggravating circumstances was the commission of a crime during the period of mobilization or wartime.

As reported by Baza and 161.RU, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, the escaped soldiers are former prisoners from the Storm Z squad. Its ranks included former prisoners who voluntarily entered into a contract with the Ministry of Defense in Russian colonies and prisons.

The “Storm” detachments were created to carry out the most complex assault operations, as a breakthrough of the echeloned defense sectors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

They offered to make amends

The Federation Council took the initiative to give prisoners the opportunity to take part in hostilities at the end of October last year. According to members of the initiative group, such a measure will eliminate a gap in the legislation and allow convicts to make amends to society, protecting the interests of their country. The bill assumed that for “courage and heroism in military service” prisoners could be pardoned by a court decision – this would require a petition from representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the conclusion of a prosecutor.

On November 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the drafting of citizens of the country with unexpunged convictions for certain serious crimes as part of the mobilization.

Related materials:

Zelensky was the first to come up with

At the same time, in Ukraine they began to attract prisoners to military service almost from the very beginning of the special military operation. Already three days after its announcement in Kyiv, they announced that in order to mobilize from prisons, it was decided to release the former military.

A day later, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian prisoners with combat experience would be released and would be able to redeem themselves on the battlefield. This decision of Zelensky caused a mixed reaction in the camp, but soon the convicts really began to join the ranks of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.