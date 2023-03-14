Abi, Patuelli: “Here are the three reasons why Italy is safe and not at risk”

The failure sudden of Silicon Valley Bankthe 18th largest banking group by share capital United States caused a jolt at world stock exchangeswith Milan who sold the 4% in the last session. President of the Abi Anthony Patuelli has an explanation for this crash: “The banks – explains Patuelli to Corriere della Sera – blow up to two reasons: deficiencies of liquid assets or problems of capital solidity. I suspect that the combined willing of two. This bank had been exonerated to be respected i liquidity requirementsbut deregulation in the United States comes from afar: it was one of the causes first of the subprime crisis and then of the big crash Of Lehman Brothers and time of Svb”.

“If there is a systemic risk for Italy? Only the authority Of vigilance and the Minister of the Economy – continues Patuelli to the Corriere – as president of the Interministerial Committee for credit and savings, can have a Complete picture. I have read reassuring statements from Giorgetti which I share on the basis of reasoning. First: Lehman Brothers it was a systemic crisis of one among the bigger banks, which is not Svb. Second: from Lehman it is past fifteen yearsa period used well in Europe and Italy to make the banking union with the single supervision that led to the increase of the thresholds of essential assets. Third: our banks have 400 billion invested in government bonds which they produce reserves Of liquid assets and the risk of loss is fought with wallets bonds not in the long run“.

