The Tax Administration Service (SAT), reported this Monday, March 13, the list of availability of appointments for face-to-face care in the modules and decentralized offices in the 32 entities of the country.

From today until Friday March 17, 62% of the modules have high availability, 35 medium and only 3% low.

When they talk about high availability, they mean that it can take from one to 10 days to get the appointment; for average, from 11 to 20 days; and low, more than 21 business days.

Tabasco is where fewer appointments are available, since of its three modules, only one has average availability.

By contrast, in the State of Mexico is where more appointments are availablesince of the 11 modules that they have, nine have more possibilities of being attended to.

Finally, the SAT clarified that all its procedures are free, so if they sell you an appointment, you can file a complaint.

Appointments can be made through the Virtual Queue, although the elderly, disabled, pregnant or lactating women do not need an appointment for the procedures.