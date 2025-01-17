The program The Revolt Thursday night featured the presenter of the ONCE draw, Patty Bonet, among the public. Although the broadcast started later than usual due to Real Madrid’s soccer match against Celta de Vigo for the Copa del Rey, Broncano and his team appeared on scene once the sporting event was over.

During the section corresponding to the comedian Sergio Bezos, the presenter saw Patty Bonet among the seats of those attending the program. “Bring the microphone to him“Broncano asked his teammates.

“We have an outstanding debt with her“Adds Bezos, since the actress had also previously been at the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater, precisely the day they broadcast the deer’s rut ​​instead of the interview with MotoGP champion Jorge Martín, which generated controversy with the pilot’s visit. to The Anthill.

Broncano helped Bonet get on stage to analyze it from his perspective, since his vision is limited. The first thing the young woman did was touch the carpet. “I was curious, I didn’t know if it was real or papier-mâché“, he alleged. “But isn’t it real? Ah, it’s a rug,” added the man from Jaén jokingly.

“Are you oriented right now about where you are moving?” Broncano asks her, to which she responds affirmatively. “I know there are people there,” said the guest about the separation between the stage and the audience, “but if not, right now I could throw myself away”he joked.

Broncano took advantage of Patty Bonet’s visit to ask her questions about her disability, such as the development of other senses. “Not having sight, my hearing is more acute,” she detailed. “Do you want a beat box up close? That’s for your ears, be careful, eh,” the presenter told him. Immediately afterwards, they approached the mix of mixes and Grison dedicated a session to it.

Before returning to her seat, the young woman wanted to send a message about her personal and professional situation: “I want to value the screenwriters of this country more, because it is with them that stories are born, and I encourage you to include characters with diversitybecause I am an actress. Also to the casting directors who open their eyes to audition more diverse people so that the scriptwriters accept it, but that it is not a conflict.”