Benito Pineda (Beni Besale) will not sit on the bench MoraloExtremadura’s Tercera RFEF team, in this weekend’s duel against Pueblo Nuevo because the coach, as the club announced last Thursday, presented his resignation to the president and the board of directors “for personal reasons.” A march, as this newspaper has learned, dotted with one of those intra-stories that surround the world of football and its locker rooms, also that of the lower categories.

«The decision has not been made hastily, but based on discrepancies and disagreements with certain sporting decisions adopted by the club’s board of directors,” the coach explained this Friday in a statement published on his social networks. In that text, he adds that “these differences depart from the vision and principles that I consider essential for the optimal development of the sports project.”

Player for a decade for the team Navalmoral de la Mata, Beni Besale joined the club as coach of the reserve team after playing in the playoff for promotion to Tercera RFEF with Jaraíz for two consecutive seasons. He coach He made the jump to the first team after getting Moralo B to finish not only above tenth place for the first time in its history, but also to compete in the promotion playoff. This Thursday he broke his relationship with his entity. “He hasn’t let them make his bed,” a source familiar with this divorce explains to this newspaper.

As ABC has learned, the differences with the President Horacio López and the sports management began after Beni Besale accepted the club’s proposal to add a new assistant to his coaching staff, Samuel Pérez, brother of a well-known First Division footballer and who initially arrived at Moralo to direct the team. youth team. Neither the coach nor his collaborators had any objection to his incorporation, but in their first game there was already a first friction between them due to the excessive ‘fiery’ of the new member of the coaching staff.









That clash that did not go any further, although Beni Besale made it clear after that episode that he was the one in charge in the locker room. A peace that was broken last weekend, when new disagreements arose again with Samuel Pérez, who arrived in Navalmoral de la Mata after working on the lower categories of Leganés and whom many in the town of Cáceres saw already applying as the coach of the first team for the next season. “We’ll see if what’s happened isn’t even sooner,” predicts a veteran fan of the team.

After the tension experienced in the last game, Beni Besale informed the board and sports management last Monday that he did not want the continuity of Samuel Pérez in his coaching staff, a request that surprised the club, from where the coach was reminded that He had given the go-ahead for his incorporation. «They told me that I had accepted, but I have dignity and I dress by the feet. When they try to go over me, the fool, he can be stupid, but sometimes he gets tired,” explains the technician in conversation with ABC, in which he thanks the board for the treatment given over these years. Also in this season, “in which they have kept me” despite the fact that things have not gone as expected and the team has spent several days in the dangerous zone of the classification, although it is currently in middle of the table with 21 pointsfive above relegation (17 days left). “Hopefully, even though I am no longer here, the team is where it deserves to be because the work of the players is spectacular.”

Also two members of his coaching staff

And Beni is no longer in the locker room because on Wednesday, two days after the coach announced that he did not want Pérez to continue, the Moralo board of directors met, from where the decision that the new assistant should be transferred to the coach continue on the coaching staff. An invitation to a premature goodbye. «I told them that as long as I was Moralo coach I was not going to be in my locker room and on Wednesday night I decided that I would stop being one. “Just as you lose trust in a player or a coach, you can also lose trust in an assistant and look for a solution.” But the settlement did not come and the situation has led to a departure that is accompanied by his two trusted men in the locker room, Miguel Rubio Toribiothe second coach, and Ruben Torneroanalyst.

“I am leaving with sadness because it is my people’s team and I have always fulfilled the objectives entrusted to me, but dignity is above all,” says Beni Besale.