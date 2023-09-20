Patriotas player scores a goal, they take him out and he goes crazy: he left angry with the coach

Patriots of Boyacá This Tuesday he obtained a great victory in the Colombian Promotion Tournament against Orsomarso this Tuesday. They were three key points that put the Tunja team among the eight in Primera B.

The winning goal was from the attacker, Santiago Cordobawho would also be the protagonist of a controversial action with his coach Jonathan Risueño.



The scuffle between coach and player occurred due to a situation reported by journalist Juan José Mantilla who was on the field of the La Independencia stadium.

“Professor Risueño tells his players that if they make a mess, they go outside. Then Córdoba makes it 1-0 and tells the coach “take me out now,” the communicator mentioned.

Immediately afterwards and as seen in the Win Sports broadcast, the coach took him out of the game after half an hour. The player began to say everything to his coach and hit the fences and then went to the locker room enraged.

FPC, you wouldn’t understand! Jonathan Risueño (Patriotas coach) wanted to take Santiago Córdoba out before the half-hour mark against Orsomarso. The player responded with a goal, but the coach still decided to replace him and the player came out telling the coach everything. pic.twitter.com/yGe4hy79ug — Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) September 19, 2023

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

