Patriotas player scores a goal, they take him out and he goes crazy: he left angry with the coach

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Patriots player.
Patriots player.
It happened in the match against Orsomarso in the Colombian promotion tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
Patriots of Boyacá This Tuesday he obtained a great victory in the Colombian Promotion Tournament against Orsomarso this Tuesday. They were three key points that put the Tunja team among the eight in Primera B.
The winning goal was from the attacker, Santiago Cordobawho would also be the protagonist of a controversial action with his coach Jonathan Risueño.
The scuffle between coach and player occurred due to a situation reported by journalist Juan José Mantilla who was on the field of the La Independencia stadium.
“Professor Risueño tells his players that if they make a mess, they go outside. Then Córdoba makes it 1-0 and tells the coach “take me out now,” the communicator mentioned.
Immediately afterwards and as seen in the Win Sports broadcast, the coach took him out of the game after half an hour. The player began to say everything to his coach and hit the fences and then went to the locker room enraged.
FPC, you wouldn’t understand! Jonathan Risueño (Patriotas coach) wanted to take Santiago Córdoba out before the half-hour mark against Orsomarso. The player responded with a goal, but the coach still decided to replace him and the player came out telling the coach everything. pic.twitter.com/yGe4hy79ug
— Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) September 19, 2023
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Patriotas #player #scores #goal #crazy #left #angry #coach
Leave a Reply