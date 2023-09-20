Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Patriotas player scores a goal, they take him out and he goes crazy: he left angry with the coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
Patriotas player scores a goal, they take him out and he goes crazy: he left angry with the coach

Patriots

Patriots player.

Patriots player.

It happened in the match against Orsomarso in the Colombian promotion tournament.

Patriots of Boyacá This Tuesday he obtained a great victory in the Colombian Promotion Tournament against Orsomarso this Tuesday. They were three key points that put the Tunja team among the eight in Primera B.

The winning goal was from the attacker, Santiago Cordobawho would also be the protagonist of a controversial action with his coach Jonathan Risueño.

The scuffle between coach and player occurred due to a situation reported by journalist Juan José Mantilla who was on the field of the La Independencia stadium.

“Professor Risueño tells his players that if they make a mess, they go outside. Then Córdoba makes it 1-0 and tells the coach “take me out now,” the communicator mentioned.

Immediately afterwards and as seen in the Win Sports broadcast, the coach took him out of the game after half an hour. The player began to say everything to his coach and hit the fences and then went to the locker room enraged.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

