09/19/2023 – 22:12

The six dozen of competition 2634 were drawn on Tuesday night (19), at Espaço da Sorte, in the city of São Paulo. Nobody got it right.

The prize has accumulated and the value for the next competition, which will be held on Thursday (21), is R$35 million.

See the numbers drawn: 08- 27 – 28 – 32- 48 – 56

The corner had 34 winning bets, each one will pay a prize of R$57,373.12. The court recorded 3,001 winners; they will receive, individually, R$928.58.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$5.