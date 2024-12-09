American actor Patrick Dempseyknown worldwide for the series Grey’s Anatomywas the first guest of the week The Anthill.

“You are here like ambassador of a very good watch brandof which I am also a big fan, can you order the model you want and they will give it to you as a gift?” Pablo Motos asked his guest.

“Yeah, I am very lucky that Tag Heuer are sponsors of my racing teamand yes, they are sending me their new models. It is a brand that has always been closely linked to motorsports,” said the interpreter.

But during the interview it was inevitable for the presenter remember the series that made you world famous to Dempsey: “What was your life like then?” the Valencian wanted to know.

“I filmed 12 to 14 hours, six days a week. It’s very hard, we were always on set. The most wonderful thing is the legacy it has had on the people“he commented.

And he added that “those people who were inspired by Grey’s Anatomy to study medicine or nursing and today they are healthcare personnel. That’s wonderful, we need more doctors“.

“Has it ever happened to you that they needed a doctor and everyone looked at you?”Motos told him. “It happened to me once on a plane that a doctor was needed and the entire passenger looked at me. I told them that I was a neurosurgeon, that I was worthless,” the American recalled with a laugh.

The host of the Antena 3 program recalled that Dempsey He was considered the most attractive man in the world: “How do you live with that?”





“There was a lot of debate in my family about who should have won. It’s an honor, but It’s hard to take him seriously because there are so many men more attractive than me.“obviously,” said the guest.

“The best of That title is that it gave me the opportunity to talk about topics that are really important to me.and give them a lot of visibility, like the Dempsey Center, a center for cancer patients that we founded in honor of my mother,” he explained.

“How has your experience with cancer changed your view of life and death?” Motos asked him. “It makes you realize how quickly life goes by and how it can change you in a second. I am very aware that we must try to live as healthy a life as possible.“, admitted the American.