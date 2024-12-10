Mohamed al Bashir, during a press conference in Idlib, the stronghold of the Islamist rebels who have taken Damascus

The head of the transitional government appointed by the rebels is an electronic engineer who joined the revolution in 2011 and combines a technical and religious profile



12/10/2024



Updated at 8:48 p.m.





In every war there comes a time when, after destruction, comes construction. That is the assignment you have in your hands. Mohamed al Bashirappointed prime minister of the transitional Syrian government formed after the fall of the dictator Bashar al…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only