Abarth is preparing to celebrate three quarters of a century since its birth. To best pay homage to this anniversary, the Scorpion car manufacturer has seen fit to introduce the new one on the market 695 75th Anniversary, limited edition of the iconic small sports car. Only 1,368 examples will be made, not a random number: Abarth intends to pay homage to its well-known 1.4 T-Jet engine, in this case the symbolic reference is to its displacement of 1,368 cc.

Performance and engine

We have mentioned the beating heart of this limited edition of Abarth 695, so let's get to the bottom of it: the engine in question is supercharged with a Garrett GT 1446 turbocharger, and is capable of delivering 180 HP of power and a torque of 250 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The maximum speed is 225 km/h, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h can be covered in just 6.7 seconds. The exhaust features the iconic Record Monza with active valveFinally, a separate mention goes to the Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles.

Roof with scorpion

What distinguishes this 75th Anniversary from the standard model, however, is the design. Starting from the exteriors, with an absolute first to be recorded: never before had a scorpion covered the entire roof, in this case it stands out against the total black livery thanks to the contrast with its golden body.

Exclusive design

A series of other elements characterize this special series of the 695: think of the tinted windows, the golden Abarth logos on both sides, the exclusive 75th Anniversary stickers shaped like a piston head. Furthermore, the exclusive 17″ golden alloy wheels and a high-performance braking system with 305×28 mm ventilated and perforated discs tightened by Brembo calipers black in aluminium.

Tech interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, the high-quality black Alcantara dashboard and the new ones catch the eye Sabelt specific carbon seats, the latter with dedicated stitching and in the modern reinterpretation of the 75° logo inspired by the historic car. We close with the standard equipmentwhich includes a 7″ DAB radio, a 7″ TFT digital display and Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as automatic climate control, Audio Beats and navigation systems.