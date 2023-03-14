patrick parody He was concerned after the intense rainy that were recorded throughout the Peruvian coast due to the Cyclone Yaku. As is known, 18 districts of Lima and four of Callao went to a state of emergency due to the condition of danger or the occurrence of a disaster. In this sense, the member of “This is war” did not hesitate to share images of the heavy rains from his mansion located in The Casuarinas, La Molina. Luciana Fuster’s partner wanted to record how the phenomenon is hitting the popular district of Lima.

Patricio Parodi was alarmed by the heavy rains

On this occasion, Patricio Parodi recorded all the occurrences from the window of his home and shared them through his official Instagram account. “Look how it’s raining! This thing is crazy, ah. Right now, my little roof is going to fall. As long as he doesn’t come into my room, everything’s fine,” he said.

Patricio Parodi: how is the luxurious house of the warrior in Las Casuarinas?

Patricio Parodi lives in a luxurious mansion in The Casuarinas, in the district of La Molina, with his parents and siblings, at 29 years of age. The house draws attention for its large spaces both inside and outside: its garden and pool, as well as bedrooms, bathrooms with Jacuzzi, living room, walk-in closet, kitchen, terrace and even a gym that are a true luxury.

Room

Patricio Parodi dedicated emotional words to his mother for Women’s Day. Photo: Instagram/Patricio Parodi

Dining room

On some occasions, Patricio Parodi takes publicity photos from the dining room of his house. Photo: Instagram/Patricio Parodi

Terrace

Patricio Parodi and his luxurious terrace at his home in La Molina. Photo: Instagram/ Patricio Parodi

swimming pool

Patricio Parodi takes advantage of summer afternoons to enjoy his pool. Photo: Patricio Parodi/Instagram

Patricio Parodi explains why he continues to live with his parents

Not only Patricio Parodi, but also his sisters were criticized a few weeks ago, after learning that they continue to live in their parents’ house. In this regard, the captain of the warriors came out to defend himself.

“My father built a big house with the idea that we all live there. Everyone has their space, their privacy and normal. I don’t see anything wrong. People criticize for everything.” said Luciana Fuster’s partner.

Patricio Parodi: what was the strange disease that affected your brain?

Patricio Parodi is one of the longest running competitors in “This is war.” First as a warrior and now as a captain, he makes for a crowd favorite. However, a few years ago, he endangered the permanence of the popular “Duck” in the reality program, due to a strange illness.

“I would love to give you positive news, because I love the public, the people of the channel, more than anyone, but I have been in a little delicate health since Christmas (2020),” he said in the now-defunct program “On everyone’s lips.” “A very strong bacterium entered my blood that affected my brain, heart and other organs. I have to continue with the check-ups because until four days ago the result only came out negative, that is, the bacteria had already been eliminated of my body”Parody added.

Patricio Parodi: Magaly criticizes the reality boy’s statements about heavy rains

He called it frivolous! After the recent drizzle that occurs in the capital and that has increased the flow in rivers, leaving several families homeless, not to mention the aggravated situation in various provinces, the reality boy patrick parody decided to make a joke about it. Magaly Medina He did not ignore it and hit him with a stick in his program.

“It’s amazing how frivolity always wins over some celebrities around here. For example, ‘Pato’ Parodi, who lives comfortably in a residence and in a house made of noble material, does not show empathy at all, nor with a few grammes of solidarity, because all he wants is to be funny with the drizzle that is experienced in Lima,” Medina said.

Does Patricio Parodi want to marry Luciana Fuster?

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster are one of the couples of the moment in the world of entertainment. Both waste love on their social networks and whenever they can in “This is war.” Therefore, after several months together, the reality boy was asked if he has wedding plans with his girlfriend in the near future.

“We are there, super content, happy, advancing little by little and accomplishing things that we want to accomplish before taking some important steps. It is a subject that I can discuss with Luciana in private and when the time is right, it will happen,” replied ‘Pato’ to “America Shows”.

The time Patricio Parodi was framed in Mexico

During one of his trips to Cancun, Patricio Parodi had a bad experience for not knowing Mexican laws. Mario Irivarren told the details on his podcast Com. FM. It turns out that Luciana Fuster’s boyfriend went to a disco and at one point at night he left the premises to urinate, however, the police noticed the fact and framed him.

And it is that, in Mexico, the law establishes that any citizen who urinates on public roads and who violates the cleanliness of the streets must be punished with up to 20 days of minimum wage, equivalent to 4,148 Mexican pesos. In addition, if the offender does not want to comply with the fine, he will have to spend 13 to 24 hours in jail.