Focus Entertainment has revealed when it will be possible to see more of Atlas Fallen: The new gameplay will be shown March 15th, at 12:00 (Italian time). It will be possible to follow the event via YouTube: just below you will find the video of the premiere.

Atlas Fallen is a action RPG in which we must “master the power of the sands”. We will have access to a large fantasy world that promises to be “full of secrets”. We will be able to play alone or with the help of a friend, to confront various creatures through the use of shape-shifting weapons.

The new trailer arriving on March 15th, it should therefore allow us to see Atlas Fallen in action, so that we can finally understand in detail how the controller in hand will work.

In the meantime, however, you can read our preview, as last year we had already had the opportunity to see a gameplay section behind the scenes. In our article we explained to you that “It’s really a shame that Atlas Fallen has only seen a spectacular, but decidedly vague, CG trailer considering how there seem to be several good elements in the gameplay of this new project signed Deck 13. We are in fact, in front of an action RPG focused on a combat system that wants to move away from the soulslike stereotype to offer something more immediate, fun and light-hearted. Whether the project will succeed in its intent is still early to say, not having been able to play it in first person , but we can say that what we have seen, albeit with some reservations on the technical front, shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Atlas Fallen will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from May 16, 2023.