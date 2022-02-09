Luciana Fuster Y Patrick Parody They continue joking about the suspicions surrounding their sentimental relationship and during the broadcasts of Esto es Habacilar they star in various moments that increase the rumors about their relationship.

In the transmission of the last Tuesday, February 8, the model surprised viewers by being encouraged to participate in one of the most popular games of the program: the clothes remover.

Luciana and her reaction to seeing Patricio Parodi without shorts

Eager to help one of the teams, Patricio Parodi did not hesitate to take off the shorts he was wearing to be able to cross the circuit. Seeing what was happening, Luciana Fuster did not hesitate to stand in front of the camera to cover up her supposed crush.

Seconds later, the influencer grabbed the aforementioned garment and made a unique gesture that did not go unnoticed by the audience.

Luciana Fuster explains what the ‘codes’ mean

Since being linked to Patricio Parodi, Luciana Fuster has become a target of criticism on social networks for having an alleged relationship with Flavia Laos’s ex, who was one of her best friends. The reality girl, tired of hints, decided to explain her conception of the popular ‘codes’.

“For me the codes are: (1) Respect yourself, (2) Respect your partner when you are in a relationship, (3) Respect your real friends and people who have not hurt you. And I could go on, but that’s basic,” the model wrote on Instagram.