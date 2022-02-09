Ford the development of its GT line continues also in 2022, paying homage to Alan Mann Racing. The Ford GT 2022 Alan Mann Heritage Edition is dedicated to the 1966 experimental GT put on track with a beautiful red and gold livery. The limited edition vehicle celebrates the role played by prototypes in the development history of the Ford GT.

In 1965-66, Alan Mann Racing used lighter materials to create the so-called AM GT-1, along with a second car, based on the GT Mk I. Although neither prototype won major races, the use of lightweight materials helped Ford win Le Mans with the GT Mk II in 1966 and continue the technical developments of its ambitious project sporty. This spirit continues in the modern Ford GT supercar, thanks to a lightweight carbon fiber body.

In addition to wearing the exclusive Alan Mann red exterior paint with gold graphics, this limited edition GT includes a double racing stripe above the roof, distinctive Frozen White stripes and round stickers with the number 16 on the doors, hood and underside of the wing. rear. Exposed glossy carbon fiber components are prominent, including the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side skirts, mirrors, engine louvers and rear diffuser. The black lacquered Brembo brake calipers with red graphics, in addition to the black nuts, further modernize the aesthetics.

Carbon fiber is also present in the passenger compartment. The seats, for example, use this material under the Ebony Alcantara upholstery, with gold and red decorative stitching, while the seat surfaces and embossed headrests carry the GT logo. The dashboard is covered in Ebony leather and Alcantara, while the pillars and the ‘headliner’ are covered in Ebony Alcantara.

“It is a great honor for Alan Mann Racing and the Mann family to celebrate the epic sporting heritage of the Ford GT with this fantastic limited edition car.“Said Henry Mann, director of Alan Mann Racing Ltd.”Seeing the red and gold colors of our team livery come back to life, and the debut of this new GT, alongside one of our original GT40s in that Chicago, will be a magical occasion.“.