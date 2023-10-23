Proud. Patricio Parodi He shared through his social networks that he has come to Vietnam to support his girlfriend, Luciana Fuster, at the preliminary gala of the Miss Grand International 2023. Let us remember that the model is competing for a place in the top 20 of the international competition. Parodi did not travel alone, but arrived accompanied by her mother to the Asian country to offer his encouragement and support to the Peruvian candidate to win the crown and work hand in hand with Mr. Nawat.

What did Patricio Parodi say when he arrived in Vietnam?

Through his official Instagram account, Patricio Parodi He posted various photos sightseeing with his mother. Then, she attended the preliminary gala and from the first rows she recorded Luciana Fuster’s performance in a gala dress and swimsuit.

“We have come to Vietnam to support ‘Lu’”, “She is the best, and the swimsuit parade, uff”, were the comments that were read in Patricio’s clips.

How was Luciana Fuster’s performance at the Miss Grand International preliminary gala?

Luciana wore a red beaded dress with yellow and purple lines. In an official video of Miss Grand InternationalFuster explained why he had chosen that suit to represent the country.

In addition, she also made an impeccable catwalk in a swimsuit. According to several international missologists, the warrior is one of the favorites to bring the crown to Peru.

“It’s all in the colors. I feel like each one has personal meaning to me. For example, red is love and passion, yellow is energy, orange is generosity, and purple is power. “So when you combine them, they turn out to be a firework and that’s what I want to show on stage,” said.