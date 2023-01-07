Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill said on January 7 that the root cause of global world clashes is a lack of faith. He expressed this opinion during a Christmas sermon in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

“All the most terrible conflicts today occur because people are moving away from faith. And vice versa, relying on faith, it is possible to heal conflicts and overcome them,” the patriarch noted.

According to him, faith helps to establish strong relationships not only on a personal level, but also on an international level. The Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church called on all believers to ask God for the speedy coming of peace.

Earlier in the day, he stressed that the church mourns for all the dead and injured in the conflict in Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill also expressed gratitude to the priests and volunteers who help the wounded and the needy, visit patients in hospitals, send them the necessary things, medicines and food.

On the eve of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ began a Christmas service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in the capital. The celebration is attended by representatives of the leadership of the Moscow diocese, political and public figures, as well as ordinary parishioners.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time in several years, arrived at the Christmas service at the Annunciation Church in the Kremlin.

On the eve of the holiday, Pope Francis congratulated all believers who celebrate Christmas on January 7th. In his opinion, the birth of Jesus Christ gives hope for concrete steps that can put an end to hostilities in Ukraine and lead to peace. The head of the Catholic Church called on all Christians to pray for the approach of this day.