The Municipal Guard of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, removed this Friday (6.jan.2023) a camp of protesters against the results of the presidential election. The structure was set up in front of the 4th Military Region of the Army, on Avenida Raja Gabaglia.

The demonstrators, who had been camped out since October 31, tried to prevent the removal of the structure. The city hall needed 3 trucks to transport all the items, which included tents, railings, chemical toilets and other objects. The Army accompanied the work of the Municipal Guard.



According to the municipal government, the residents of the region’s surroundings complained daily about the disturbances with loud music, dirt and blockage of the road, one of the main ones that gives access to the West region of the city.

On Thursday (5.jan), the newspaper’s cameraman The time he was attacked by one of those present at the camp. The reporter was slapped on the back of the head and pushed. Another radio journalist 98 FM he was also harassed and thrown to the ground by protesters.