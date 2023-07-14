Maje, the ‘Black Widow of Patraix’, gave birth this Thursday at the Alicante General Hospital, the center to which she had been transferred from the Fontcalent prison. The woman sentenced to 22 years in prison was expecting her first child as a result of a relationship with another convicted murderer in Picassent prison. Sources close to the case confirm that both the mother and the baby are in good condition and in the custody of National Police agents.

As ABC announced, Maje was transferred to the Alicante hospital this week after leaving the accounts. The dam, originally from Novelda, had been in the Fontcalent Mothers Unit since last May due to her advanced state of pregnancy.

Let us remember that the inmate was serving a sentence in the Valencian prison of Picassent for convincing her lover, Salvador RL, to end the life of her husband Antonio more than five years ago, who was stabbed eight times in his garage.

The crime



Patraix’s widow was 26 years old when she married Antonio -37- in September 2016, whom she had met through one of her four brothers. The young woman, who came from a very religious family in Novelda, had studied at a convent school. Upon completion, she completed her Nursing studies in Barcelona.

During the investigation it was discovered that she had had sexual relations with four other men during her courtship and marriage with Antonio. One of them was Salvador, an orderly at the Casa de la Salud hospital in Valencia, where she worked.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office during the trial, both wrote passionate letters to each other, called each other on the phone and saw each other secretly. “I like it, it attracts me, I want it,” Maje said in a letter intervened by the Police.

The letter from the Public Prosecutor also states that the man felt “a deep emotional dependence on the accused” and that she told him “the problems she said she had with her husband, including episodes of violence”, although she had never reported being a victim of ill-treatment. .

The murder had been planned for a long time, but they had to wait because Antonio didn’t use the garage.

It was not until August 16 that the crime was committed. According to the sentence, Salva, thanks to a key that her lover would have given him, waited for Antonio hiding between the cars and boarded him by surprise, stabbing him eight times in the chest that caused his death. The lifeless body of the engineer was found by some residents of the urbanization.

When Salva committed the crime, he met with Maje to tell her what happened. Between the two of them they had planned the macabre murder for a long time. In fact, they intended to execute it a month before, but they had to wait because Antonio was not using the garage space.

The perpetrator of the fatal stabbing had bought the murder weapon – a kitchen knife – in a hardware store on Lérida street in Valencia in July, according to the Civil Guard investigation. Days after the murder, the agents tapped several telephone conversations between Maje and Salva. In one of them, the suspects prepared their statements in the event that they were interrogated or arrested for the event.

Maje was arrested a month after the crime by the Police when she was leaving the house of another of her lovers, a publicist from Valencia. Salva was arrested at the Manises hospital, where he worked with Maje after leaving the center. The two were charged with murder. Three years later a jury found them guilty of Patraix’s crime.