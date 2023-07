Helander improved his record to 13:40.15.

Finland Eemil Helander achieved silver in the men’s 5,000 meters at the under-23 European Athletics Championships in Espoo.

Helander ran a time of 13:40.15, which is his record. The previous record was set in May in Stockholm.

The medal is Finland’s third of the Games. Jerry Jokinen walked bronze at 20 kilometers and Emilia Fabric pushed the bronze in the sphere.

