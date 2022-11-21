The hunt for the pathogen that could cause the next pandemic is already on. After the emergency triggered by Covid, the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to minimize the surprise effect and therefore has decided to start “a global scientific process to update the list” of special observers: potential global enemies defined “priority pathogens, agents that can cause epidemics or pandemics”. The goal of having an exhaustive list is to “guide global investment and research and development, particularly in vaccines, tests and treatments”, explains the UN health agency, taking stock of what emerged from the meeting which took place on Friday 18 November. A meeting following which the WHO is convening over 300 scientists who “will consider evidence on over 25 families of viruses and bacteria, in addition to ‘disease X'”.

Yes, because danger can also come from the unknown, is the message. And disease X is an entry that has been included to indicate an unknown pathogen that could cause a major international epidemic. Experts will recommend a list of pathogens that need further research and investment. The process will include both scientific and public health criteria, as well as criteria relating to socio-economic impact, access and equity. The list was first published in 2017 and the last prioritization activity was carried out in 2018. The current list includes Covid-19, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease , Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), Nipah and henipavirus diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika, disease X.

“Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for rapid and effective responses to epidemics and pandemics,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program. investments in R&D before the Covid pandemic, it would not have been possible to develop safe and effective vaccines in record time”.

For pathogens identified as priorities, the WHO R&D Blueprint for Outbreaks Project develops roadmaps outlining knowledge gaps and research priorities. Where appropriate, target product profiles are developed that inform developers of desired specifications for vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests. Continuous efforts are also being made to map, compile and facilitate clinical trials to develop these tools. Complementary efforts, for example to strengthen regulatory and ethics oversight, are also being considered.

“This list of priority pathogens has become a point of reference for the research community on where to focus energy to manage the next threat – said Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist – “It is developed together with industry experts and it is the agreed direction in which we as a global research community must aim to develop tests, treatments and vaccines.” The revised list is expected to be published in the first quarter of 2023.