Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous is officially a million seller, considering it recently passed 1 million copies sold worldwide and on all platforms on which it is available, with the announcement coinciding with the release of a new trailer for the DLC The Last Sarkorias.

Owlet Games is obviously very satisfied with the result obtained, considering the size of the team and the project, which started through a Kickstarter campaign which in any case already demonstrated the great resonance of the title among fans of role-playing games.

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous was initially released on PC in September of 2021, arriving about a year later also on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

We don’t know how the sales are distributed between the platforms, but it’s quite natural to think that most are on PC, also considering the greater amount of time it has spent in the market in this version. In any case, it is an excellent confirmation for the series, which also arrived after the success of Pathfinder: Kingmaker by the same authors.

The adventure is also destined to continue given the upcoming arrival of the expansion The Last Sarkorians, which is presented in the teaser trailer shown above. The release date of the DLC is March 7, 2023 and will be the first part of the second Season Pass linked to the game. The story, in this case, focuses on Sarkoris and the addition of the character of Ulbrig Olesk, a Shifter, which therefore adds the new class to the various characters in the game.