Monday, January 23, 2023
Athletics | The fast swimmer Lotta Harala broke her record and ran the best time

January 20, 2023
Harala finished third in Finland’s all-time record.

Quick beeper Lotta Harala was at a great pace in Tampere’s Pirkkahalli on Friday, clocking his record of 8.00 in the 60-meter hurdles.

The result is the third in Finland’s all-time statistics, ahead of only Reetta Hurske with a new Finnish record result of 7.90 and Nooralotta Neziriwho ran a time of 7.91 two years ago.

Harala also broke the score limit of 8.03 for the EC halls held in March.

“I wasn’t surprised by my result, I knew how to wait for such a time. Now the run went well from the beginning. If there was anything left to improve, my shoulders dropped unnecessarily low at the end,” Harala commented in the press release.

Harala’s previous record was 8.12, also run in Tampere a week ago. Before this winter’s runs, Harala’s best quote was 8.17 five years ago.

