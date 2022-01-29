Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has been postponed as regards the console versionswhere it will arrive in autumn 2022, but continues its path on PC with a new DLC coming in Februarywhich will expand the story with a new part entitled Inevitable Excess, thus adding new narrative elements to the excellent role-playing game developed by Owlcat Games.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was scheduled for March 1, 2022 on PS4 and Xbox One, but evidently there were some problems that prompted Owlcat to drastically postpone the release of the console versions, expected hours for a generic “autumn 2022”, waiting for more detailed details. As previously reported, it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Meanwhile, the PC version will have the new expansion Inevitable Excess with release date set for February 15, 2022: the expansion in question is paid and the price has not yet been announced, but will still be part of the Season Pass, so buyers of the latter will receive the expansion within of the package.

In the DLC we find new adventures positioned just before the main story ending: players can leave Golarion and use their powers to defend the space-time continuum against the threat of imminent collapse.

On the occasion, the team also reminds that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is currently discounted with the Lunar New Year sales on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store.

To get to know him better, we refer you to the review of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.