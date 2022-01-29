The National Confederation of Rural Workers, Agriculturists and Family Members (Contag) said that the government’s budget cuts in several areas are “inhumane” and that, as a result, the year will again be challenging for small rural producers.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s inhumane. The actions of the federal government push Brazil into successive and permanent crises (political, social, economic, environmental and others) and compromise important public programs and policies for the country’s social and economic development.

For Contag, the budget cut will cause huge losses to family farmers in several areas, including agriculture lost R$ 21.4 million for the transfer of technologies for innovation and agriculture.

In addition, cuts of R$ 2.3 million in work, R$ 11 million in health, R$ 87.5 million in education and R$ 21.2 million in the environment will affect family farming.

