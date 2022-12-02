From the memory November 30 marked the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “Pataclaun”, a program directed by July Naters and starring Wendy Ramos, Carlos Alcántara, Monserrat Brugué, Carlos Carlín, Johanna San Miguel and Gonzalo Torres. With a fun plot and full of occurrences, the fiction used to its advantage situations, from the political or social sphere, which in the middle of 1997 required notoriety.

Based on expressions and jargon typical of Peruvians, viewers ranked “Pataclaun” as one of the most popular programs of those years. In its two seasons on the air, the series recorded 91 episodes, of which one gained fame on the internet by being identified as ‘lost’.

What is the alleged lost chapter of “Pataclaun” about?

In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, a ‘lost’ episode of “Pataclaun” went viral”. Chapter 22 of season 1 of the show was called “Couch Potatoes” and exposed TV addiction as the central axis of the plot.

From the beginning, we see Monchi looking for what to do, beyond just playing. He first goes to see her and Queca’s mother, but they reject him as they are more entertained with a photo of Tony. Then, the girl goes to see Machín, who, being busy, tells her: “Better, why don’t you go watch television?” She obediently does it.

Tony was a character played by Carlos Carlín. Photo: Latina Capture

As the scenes go by, Monchi is seen more and more aware of the TV, to the point that, instead of speaking, he only repeated the slogan of the commercials. After more than one try, his parents and his ghosts give him ‘boring’ content. With this they managed to get him away from petty cash.

How did this ‘lost’ episode of “Pataclaun” appear?

In 2020, a notice emerged on social networks that “Couch Potatoes” had been uploaded to YouTube. The user Sebastián Lindo shared the images and commented that he had the material on a VHS. “I recently found out it was missing and it turns out I had it on video. I look forward to digitizing and publishing it in its entirety,” he wrote.

Although he managed to publish the full episode on the video portal, it was withdrawn. It can now be viewed on Archive.org.