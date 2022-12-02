Eleven yellow cards and tense nerves in the match that allowed the Swiss to go to the round of 16. Will Fifa take action against the Arsenal midfielder?

Seven yellow cards in Serbia, four in Switzerland and a final with assorted tensions. A bit like the whole race had been. However, the climax was reached in the 21st minute of the second half when Xhaka, captain of the Swiss, made a gesture to the opposing bench that was anything but elegant (he touched his lower parts). For a few seconds on the pitch referee Rapallini lost control, with several Serbs trying to get justice. Reserve goalkeeper Rajkovic paid the price, being booked. Previously, on the development of a tackle in the area, Milenkovic was angry with Xhaka, who had pushed him.

Tense stories, exactly like in Russia 2018 when Shaqiri had scored the 2-1 for Switzerland against Serbia in the 90th minute, celebrating with the gesture of the eagle, symbol on the Albanian flag. Granit Xhaka, another Swiss international born to a Kosovar family, did the same after the 1-1 draw. And if in Qatar Shaqiri “limited” himself to silencing the Serbian fans who booed him loudly, the Switzerland captain went further, with a “gesture” to the opposing bench. See also Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo, falls to Switzerland in the Uefa Nations League

IS FIFA MOVING? — It now remains to be seen whether Fifa will take action against that gesture by the Arsenal midfielder: in world view it was certainly not a good spot and it cannot be ruled out that Fifa will move. In the case Xhaka could also risk a disqualification and therefore to miss the round of 16 against Ronaldo’s Portugal.

December 2nd – 11.44pm

