In May 2023, Anderson Silva asked for prayer for God to “break the president’s jaw”; now criticizes evangelical idolatry of Jair Bolsonaro

Evangelical pastor Anderson Silva said on Friday (1st March 2024) that he regrets being a Bolsonarist and having “Bolsonarized” the religion, alienating people who think differently from him.

“I regret it because I was also one of those responsible for this Bolsonarization when I became radicalized in some positions and statements. And automatically some people on the left who identified with me, because of the projects, because of the appearance, because of the consistency in confronting the 2 sides, at the same time one side, was able to dialogue. Bolsonarization, even if not total, made me lose my mind”he stated in a video published on his profile on Instagram.

The pastor said in the video that part of the evangelical churches idolize the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Today we see part of the evangelical church idolizing Bolsonaro. Then they will say that it is not idolatry. So would you go to the streets for Jesus, for the church, for the word?”he declared.

Watch (21min23s):

Anderson Silva stated that in recent years he has hardly found “faithful and useful conservatives” is that “Bolsonaro politicians produce nothing”.

“In almost these 4 years, I have not found a faithful conservative, a useful conservative. Just take the social media timeline of a Bolsonarist politician and you will be useless. He only lives to fight the left. But he doesn't produce anything and, sometimes, he's not the opposite of what he criticizes and he's not a faithful person.”he said.

The evangelical pastor also classified his attack on the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2023 on a podcast as “unnecessary”.

On the occasion, Anderson Silva asked alongside the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) prayer for God “break your jaw” of Lula, in May of last year.

At the time, the case gained great repercussion, which made the then Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoforwarded the section to the PF so that an investigation could be carried out.

“Even that in the United States I pondered, because I was like: no, it's Psalms chapter 3. To hell with it. Let it explode. I quoted a verse from the Bible. Ok. The Constitution supports my speech. But just as I found the actions of the 25th unnecessary, [do ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro]looking from this angle, it is unnecessary to say [contra Lula] because of the sensitive context we find ourselves in, with crazy people on the right and left”said the pastor.

Last week, Anderson Silva had asked that evangelicals not go to Bolsonaro's event. When making the request, the pastor criticized political idolatry and said that the “gospel is not Bolsonarism”.

“If you planned to be at the demonstrations called by pastor Silas Malafaia and former president Bolsonaro for Sunday, the 25th, don’t go, please, I beg you, don’t go”he declared.

On January 26, Anderson Silva said he received two calls from the PF (Federal Police) after the speeches against Lula. The pastor stated on social media Instagram who received the agents' telephone numbers, in which he denied that he had threatened the President of the Republic. At that moment, the pastor said that he was being victimized by “persecution”.

The pastor's interview in which he makes an offensive statement against the head of the Executive was on the podcast “Tretas e Diálogos”. The episode aired on May 17, 2023, but only gained prominence in June last year on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Watch what the pastor said about Lula, starting at 39min: